17,900 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

