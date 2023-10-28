Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $145,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

