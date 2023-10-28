Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of nVent Electric worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $45,463,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric
In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT
nVent Electric Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NVT opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.