Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of nVent Electric worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $45,463,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVT opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

