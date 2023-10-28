Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.30 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

