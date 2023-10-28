Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of AGCO worth $32,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,107,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $110.63 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

