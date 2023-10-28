Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 31,590 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NBIX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

