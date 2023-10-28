Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 636,178 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Webster Financial worth $37,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $36.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.