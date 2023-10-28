Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 78,435 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Floor & Decor worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.5 %

FND stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

