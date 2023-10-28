Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

