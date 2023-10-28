Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

