Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.65. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 42,395 shares traded.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.