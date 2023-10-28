Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,796,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

