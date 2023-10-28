Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.