Bank OZK Sells 2,712 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

