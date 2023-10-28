BIP Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

