BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.52 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

