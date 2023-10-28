BMO Capital Markets Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $57.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

