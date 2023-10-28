Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $473.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,679 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

