Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

Brunswick Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

