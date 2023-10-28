Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

