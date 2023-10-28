Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 70,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 500,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

