China Renaissance Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Hold

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by China Renaissance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Snap stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

