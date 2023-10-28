Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.71. Cielo shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 13,600 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cielo had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cielo S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
