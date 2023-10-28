Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $52.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

