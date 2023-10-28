Creative Planning Invests $75,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 553,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

