DBK Financial Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 670 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 670 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

