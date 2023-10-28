DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.49

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.49 and traded as low as $94.21. DBS Group shares last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 24,815 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

