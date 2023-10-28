Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Read Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $138.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.