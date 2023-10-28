Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.