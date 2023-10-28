Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $10,496,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.