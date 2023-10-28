Dohj LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

