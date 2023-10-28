Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.50

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as low as $33.14. Emera shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 82,373 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMRAF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

