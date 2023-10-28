Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.59

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $17.08. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 32,964 shares changing hands.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.