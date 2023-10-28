Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.90. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,876,584 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Fission Uranium

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.