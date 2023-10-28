Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

