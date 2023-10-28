Francis Mckay Sells 5,999 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $122.59 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

