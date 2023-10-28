FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mattel, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mattel news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mattel news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at $855,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

