Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

