General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $270.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.53.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

