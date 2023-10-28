Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 90,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

