Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $11.45. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 757,784 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 57.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 286,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,490 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

