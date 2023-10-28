IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.94 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 301,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

