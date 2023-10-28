ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 384.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ImmunoGen worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,085 shares of company stock worth $28,143,641. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

