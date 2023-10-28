Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ingles Markets worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 808,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,818,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

