Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

