iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $569.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.