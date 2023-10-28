iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 356,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 178.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

