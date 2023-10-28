J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.19

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and traded as high as $47.60. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 855 shares.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

