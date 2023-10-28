Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $75.70 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

