Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $205,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

